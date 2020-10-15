Park Vista Health Center Certified As A Great Place To Work

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified Park Vista Health Center in Fullerton, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year Park Vista has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 153 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in Park Vista’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. Park Vista had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Haidy Andrawes, administrator for Park Vista. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that Park Vista was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. Park Vista was rated by 91 percent of employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About Park Vista Health Center

Park Vista Health Center is located at 2525 N. Brea Blvd. in Fullerton, California. Park Vista’s 60-bed skilled nursing center has received a Five-Star Quality Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. Park Vista also features 67 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to memory care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. Park Vista Health Center has been certified three years in a row as an outstanding workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute in recognition of its high-performance workplace culture. More information can be found at www.parkvista.net.

For More Information:

Donna Hahn

Hahn Communications

(949) 874-2675

donna@hahnmarketing.com