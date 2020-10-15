Hwy 210 lanes close at Mississippi River bridge in Brainerd Oct. 19–22 (Oct. 15, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. — Those who cross the Highway 210/Washington Street bridge over the Mississippi River in Brainerd will encounter heavy equipment, crews and daytime delays, as both directions of the road are reduced to a single lane Monday through Thursday, Oct. 19–22.

The lane closures will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Highway 210 between the signalized intersections of Northwest Fourth Street and Fourth Street in Brainerd. MnDOT crews will conduct a bridge inspection and study. Pedestrians may also encounter sidewalk closures, follow signs.

Motorists approaching the daytime work zones should slow down, be prepared to stop if necessary, and move over within the work zone as appropriate to give crews a safe space to work.

For more information on current and future central Minnesota projects, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral and Twitter at @MnDOTcentral.

