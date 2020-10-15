Virtual open house for Hwy 60 improvements runs through Nov. 8 (Oct. 15, 2020)

ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual open house to learn more about the Hwy 60 improvements planned from Zumbro Falls to Hwy 52.

The open house allows you to visit at your convenience through Nov. 8 by going online to the Hwy 60 improvements project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy60-improvements. The website presents a slide show of information about the project and an opportunity to send questions for an individual response.

Following guidance from state health officials to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has temporarily postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement remains a priority and MnDOT is offering an online option as one way to continue and maintain connections with the public.

MnDOT is planning improvements to Hwy 60 between Hwy 52 and Hwy 63 for construction in 2022. These improvements include resurfacing the road, replacing road signs, culverts, pipes and guardrail. Other improvements include a new Hwy 60 bridge over Cold Creek just west of Zumbro Falls. A complete road reconstruction with sidewalks, railings and lighting are under development in Zumbro Falls.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

To learn more about what’s happening with MnDOT in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

