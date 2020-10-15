Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Warner reminds citizens that today is the final day to complete the 2020 U.S. Census

Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds all citizens that today, Oct. 15, 2020, is the final day to fulfill their civic duty to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

Citizens who have not responded to the Census can respond by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at 2020Census.gov.

Completing the Census is required by law, Warner noted, pointing out that our Founding Fathers wrote the need to conduct a census into our U.S. Constitution.

"West Virginia is relying on everyone to participate in the Census," Warner said. "You count. You matter."

In a video here, Warner reminds West Virginians of the importance of responding to the U.S. Census.

