Stephen Varanko III Launches New Microsite Page on Pro Sports & the Pandemic

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional sport enthusiasts can now stay abreast of what professional sports teams are doing during the global pandemic from a brand-new page on an already-popular sport website by industry aficionado Stephen Varanko III.

Varanko recently launched a new microsite on everything related to sports, which is available at http://www.stephenvarankoiii.com/. The site now includes a page on how professional sports are coping with the pandemic, which is available at http://www.stephenvarankoiii.com/pro-leagues-and-the-pandemic/. Varanko said he decided to add this page to the microsite because many of today’s sports fans are curious about how the pandemic will impact future national-level sporting events across the country.

On the website, Varanko explains that professional football has a unique ability to withstand COVID-19 compared with other professional sports teams in the United States. After all, professional hockey and basketball could not move forward with their regular sports seasons. In addition, professional baseball was forced to pause its spring training. However, professional football was able to adopt a helpful wait-and-see approach.

Varanko further explains on the new website pages that according to a national media station, teams that do not host fans physically in 2020 may lose at least $70 million. However, because the majority of professional football’s revenue stems from media deals, each team received more than $290 million in revenue in 2020. On top of this, gambling has generated new revenue streams for professional football.

For national hockey and basketball to thrive amid the pandemic, arenas might have to be configured in such a way as to move spectators away from playing surfaces and players even more. National football could also adopt changes, such as creating more open spaces and reducing stadiums’ seating capacities.

All in all, according to Stephen Varanko III on his new page, professional sports teams can indeed continue to thrive during the pandemic as long as they remain innovative.

