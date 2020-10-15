Breakfast Club of Canada Primed to Tackle the Increase in Child Food Insecurity

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for school food programs across the country, Breakfast Club of Canada would like to reassure the public it has the resources to step up to the challenge. The organization recently put the conditions in place to address the increased need for food shipments, in particular by relocating its warehouse operations to a 16,500-square-foot facility in Varennes, Quebec. Backed by the combined support of individual donors, partners and government administrations, including the Ministère de l’Éducation du Québec, BCC now has the leeway to bring breakfast programs to nearly 700 schools in Quebec. This marks yet another step toward a national school food program and will make it possible to reach out to an even greater number of children in the province.

Quebec education minister Jean-François Roberge feels strongly that going to school hungry represents a formidable obstacle to a child’s academic performance and longer-term progress. As a former teacher, he knows how vital BCC is to schools.

“We are very proud to support Breakfast Club of Canada and be part of this important announcement about the relocation of their warehouse. The benefits of healthy eating on school success are undeniable, and that is why the government is supporting the organization’s mission to provide food assistance. As a result of this initiative, the Club will be able to help more children in need. Congratulations to the entire team for all their incredibly hard work in recent months.”

- Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education

This new warehouse will empower BCC to feed even more students and continue to do so with a maximum of agility and flexibility. The organization’s former warehouse in Boucherville was routinely operating at more than 125% capacity. The new space will help streamline operations and ensure the ideal conditions to fulfill BCC’s mission moving forward.

“This warehouse speaks volumes about the significant growth in nutritional needs across the province. As it currently stands, one out of every three children in Canada goes to school hungry. This next stage will help us prepare to face more challenges in the near future.”

- Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada

“We are fortunate to work alongside some incredible food and financial partners and operate in an ecosystem that believes wholeheartedly in the work we do. Our announcement today is a very meaningful milestone for us.”

- Marie-Josée Lapratte, National Co-Director, Programs, Breakfast Club of Canada

Since the beginning of the pandemic, BCC has had to be especially nimble, with school breakfast programs forced to constantly adjust their practices to support children in line with public health recommendations. In an effort to comply with physical distancing rules and minimize food handling, a cold menu featuring individually wrapped items is currently the norm for school breakfast programs in Quebec. This change has had a considerable impact on BCC, which distributes more than 50,000 meals to 424 schools in the province every day.

Based on the most recent statistics compiled by Breakfast Club of Canada, prior to the onset of the pandemic, more than 1 million Canadian children were going to school on an empty stomach. In the coming year, this number threatens to rise to more than 2 million. Initial school statistics show an increase in demand for breakfast programs in excess of 20%. BCC currently serves 1,887 schools from coast to coast to coast.

To meet these growing needs, Breakfast Club of Canada launched a fundraising campaign of unprecedented proportions in August. To contribute to the BCC back-to-school appeal, go to breakfastclubcanada.org/backtoschool2020 or text CLUB to 20222.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 257,000 children and youth in 1,887 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

