U.S. Energy Secretary Brouillette Applauds National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, President Trump released the “National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies,” which outlines how the United States will promote and protect our competitive edge in wide-ranging technologies that are critical to U.S. national security and our economic advantage. This Strategy lays the foundation for the United States to continue to turn ideas into innovations, transform discoveries into successful commercial products and companies, and protect and enhance the American way of life for many years to come.

“The intersection of science and security is one of the most important issues of our time, which is why President Trump’s National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies is vital to our long-term economic and national security,” said U. S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. “The Trump Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to protect American technology and intellectual property as our Industries of the Future become more integrated into our daily lives. At DOE, we have taken actions to tighten compliance with respect to international science and technology cooperation across our National Laboratory research complex. We will continue to promote our national innovation base while protecting our technological advantage from adversaries.”

Critical and Emerging Technologies include fields like artificial intelligence, energy, quantum information science, communications and networking technologies, semiconductors, and space technologies. Under President Trump, the U.S. has made historic progress on strengthening our leadership in technologies of the future. The U.S. will promote this innovative base and American leadership in science and technology through research and development investment, workforce development, and public-private partnerships.

As our competitors and adversaries mobilize vast resources in these fields, American dominance in science and technology is more important now than ever. The United States will not turn a blind eye to the tactics of countries like the People’s Republic of China and Russia, which steal technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property, undercut free and fair markets, and surreptitiously divert emerging civilian technologies to build up their militaries. This Administration continues to defend our industry, address unfair practices, and create a level playing field for the American worker.

The National Strategy can be found HERE.

###

