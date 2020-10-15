MDC’s Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood is now open

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is now open for limited public access, following a COVID-19-related closure. The building’s operating hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., until further notice.

Powder Valley’s front desk is available to the public for information or gift shop and permit sales. Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns, the rest of the building, including the exhibit galleries and classrooms, are currently not accessible. To help minimize person-to-person contact, one person or family will be allowed into the building at a time.

The nature center’s outdoor spaces, including all trails, remain open and fully accessible to the public.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center rests on 112 acres of picturesque oak hickory forest and offers three trails, all of them paved, which cover more than two miles in length. The Tanglevine Trail features interpretive signage and is disabled accessible. Both the Hickory Ridge and Brocken Ridge Trails offer more varied terrain.

“We hope people will continue to hike our trails and enjoy the fall colors. The trails are open every day,” said MDC Nature Center Manager Tamie Yegge.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.