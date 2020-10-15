U.S. 1, U.S. 322 Lane Closures Next Week for Sign Installation, Soil Boring in Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester Townships

King of Prussia, PA — Motorists in Concord Township, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County, will encounter daytime lane closures next week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, single lane closures will be in place in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) approaching the intersection with U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) for construction of a sign structure in the median;

Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, alternating eastbound or westbound lane closures will be in place on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Interstate 95 and the Route 452/Market Street interchange for soil borings; and

Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23, periodically from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the loop road between Bethel Avenue and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) at the Bethel Avenue Interchange will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers.

The soil borings are part of the design engineering activities underway for the upcoming U.S. 322 Section CSX project to replace the bridge over Bethel Avenue and CSX railroad and improve the adjacent interchange. Section CSX, which is scheduled to be under construction in late 2021, is one of four separate contracts that make up PennDOT’s U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) improvement project.

Work at the intersection is part of the ongoing $62.6 million Section 101 project to widen and reconstruct a U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to Clayton Park Drive in Concord and Bethel townships. Final paving is currently underway on Section 101, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.

These operations will proceed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as backups may occur on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), and on the ramps from I-95 to westbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway).

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For more information and to sign up for email alerts about the project, go to www.us322conchester.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #