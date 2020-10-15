Allied Announces Revised Time for Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has revised the time for its conference call and live audio webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The conference call and live audio webcast is now scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020, one hour earlier than previously scheduled. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)367-2403 or (647)490-5367. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

