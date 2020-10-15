Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ND HWY 38 temporarily closed near Page next week

A detour will be in place on North Dakota Highway 38 near Page beginning Monday, October 19. The highway will be temporarily closed due to BNSF working on a railroad crossing in the area. The detour will be clearly marked to assist motorists. The detour will route motorists away from ND Highway 38 using 18th St. Southeast to 25th St. Southeast to avoid the railroad crossing area.  

The temporary closure and detour will be removed from ND Highway 38 when railroad crossing work is completed.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

