Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19, 1,276 Positives Bring Statewide Total To 175,922

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 14, that there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 7 and October 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 13.

There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,395 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,111 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,323 cases among employees, for a total of 29,434 at 1,013 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,456 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Oct. 13:

· Provided latest CMU metrics report.

· Provided COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update.

· Announced more Pennsylvanians to benefit from rental and mortgage relief programs.

· Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

· Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

