[President Trump] is erratic, he’s impulsive. You don’t know what he believes from time to time and he sends mixed messages. And as I understand it from McConnell, he's got at least half of his Caucus who don't want to do anything.
You just read:
Hoyer Discusses the Urgent Need for Additional Coronavirus Relief on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.