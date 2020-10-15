Portions of Andrus WMA Reopen to Visitors

Even while the Woodhead Fire continues to burn in the Hells Canyon area, portions of Andrus Wildlife Management Area (WMA) are reopening after weeks of fire-related closure. The extreme northern portion of the WMA, accessible via the Dukes Creek and Board Gulch access roads, was spared from fire, and is now open to walk-in and motorized traffic.

Other portions of the WMA north of Highway 71 remain closed. All WMA lands south of the highway are open to the public.

“With hunting season in full swing, we wanted to open some unburned portions of the WMA when it was safe to do so,” Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist Aaron Switalski said. “Visitors should note that burned portions within the WMA remain closed to all public entry, including foot travel, as we begin the long process of rehabilitation for these sensitive areas.”

The Woodhead Fire ignited in early September and swept quickly across portions of the WMA and the Payette National Forest. The 96,000-acre fire remains active, and other area closures outside of the WMA remain in effect. Visit the Fish and Game fire page at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire for more information.

Andrus WMA visitors with access questions are encouraged to call the WMA office at 208-257-3363 or stop by the WMA office when in the area.

- IDFG -