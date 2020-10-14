State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro Partner for a Fraud Town Hall

DOVER, DELAWARE – Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro together will host a virtual Fraud Town Hall via Facebook live on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm.

The Auditor’s Office and the Department of Insurance want to jointly raise awareness of the types of fraud schemes both agencies regularly encounter and ways consumers can protect themselves from becoming victims.

“Over the past several months, we’ve seen an increase in fraud complaints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic,” said State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “Our responsibility as a watchdog is to ensure proper safeguards and internal controls are in place to combat it.”

“As the largest consumer protection office in the state, the Department of Insurance reviews more than 525 fraud referrals a year, filing 531 civil and 15 criminal cases last year,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “With new technologies entering the insurance and healthcare arena, and Open Enrollment for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act taking place in the coming months, it is more important than ever that we work together to detect, prevent, and respond to fraud.”

Delawareans are understandably fearful of the repercussions from the health and economic crisis and rightfully want to know what their elected officials are doing to protect them from fraud and scams. The Fraud Town Hall will provide them answers.

Watch live at FB.me/DeTv302.

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office and Department of Insurance online at https://auditor.delaware.gov and https://insurance.delaware.gov/.

Contact: Alaina Sewell, Executive Assistant, Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov, 302-857-3931