DOE Launches Partnership Initiative to Strengthen Remote and Islanded Communities’ Energy Resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Program (ETIPP), a new partnership that will provide resources and access to on-the-ground support for remote and islanded communities in the United States seeking to transform their energy systems and lower their vulnerability to energy disruptions.

This cross-sector initiative will build on tools developed by DOE, pool the technical assets of community-based organizations, and engage DOE’s national labs to work alongside communities pursuing energy transitions. Together, this broad coalition will empower competitively selected communities to plan for, withstand, and recover from energy disruptions.

"Remote and islanded communities face some of the highest energy costs in the United States and are often most vulnerable to disruptions," said Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. "By leveraging, refining, and building on the technical assets and resources of the Department of Energy, and working in partnership with these communities, we believe that this program can enable communities to plan for a more resilient future with more affordable energy."

ETIPP will combine deep energy sector experience with specialized local expertise to address energy challenges, build capacity, and accelerate the sharing of best practices and innovations. Drawing upon DOE’s holistic, community-driven approach to building resilience, this coalition will provide technology-neutral technical assistance that prioritizes local challenges, values, and goals. Working collaboratively with communities, the ETIPP network will identify and advance strategic, tailored technological solutions designed to bolster community resilience and reduce economic risk.

To compound the impact of the Energy Transitions Initiative’s proven resilience framework, ETIPP will leverage the support, experience, and expertise of: