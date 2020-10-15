New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10am.
Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Wednesday October 21, 2020. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.
|WHO:
|New York State Committee on Open Government
|WHAT:
|Meeting of the Committee
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00AM.
WebEx Information
------------------------------------------------------- Mobile Devices -------------------------------------------------------
Password: 3mdP4arBqg3
------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information -------------------------------------------------------
Local: 1-518-549-0500
Access code: 171 845 5376
