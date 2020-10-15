For Immediate Release:

October 14, 2020518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10am

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Wednesday October 21, 2020 . In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government WHAT: Meeting of the Committee WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00AM.

WebEx Information

1718455376@meetny.webex.com

Password: 3mdP4arBqg3

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 171 845 5376

###