Hwy 22 closed in Glencoe from 7th Street to 10th Street (Oct. 15, 2020)

Motorists should seek alternate routes

WILLMAR, Minn. — (6:00 a.m.) Highway 22 is closed in Glencoe from Seventh Street to 10th Street due to a building fire. Traffic is being detoured through adjacent local streets. Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.

