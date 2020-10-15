Hwy 22 closed in Glencoe from 7th Street to 10th Street (Oct. 15, 2020)

Motorists should seek alternate routes

WILLMAR, Minn. — (6:00 a.m.) Highway 22 is closed in Glencoe from Seventh Street to 10th Street due to a building fire. Traffic is being detoured through adjacent local streets. Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.

###