A New Era for iPhone with 5G, Rogers to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Orders Starting Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- Ready to support the new iPhone 12 models, Rogers 5G now offers more than 10x the coverage than any other carrier in Canada1

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. iPhone 12 models will also be available on Fido. For more details visit Rogers.com/iPhone and Fido.ca/iPhone.



“As the first carrier to bring iPhone to Canada over ten years ago, we’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that Canadians can use their new iPhone 12 models on the network they deserve,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “With access to Canada’s largest 5G network, $0 down device and accessory financing, unlimited data, an exclusive Apple Music offer, and our Pro-On-the-Go service, there’s no question that Rogers is the place to get iPhone 12.”



Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.2 The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,3 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW5, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.6



The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)7 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.



Rogers expanded 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network8 now reaches residents and businesses in 130 communities across the country, and offers 10x more 5G coverage than any other carrier. Rogers continues to collaborate with Apple, and has worked hard to ensure Canadians get the experience they deserve when using their iPhone on the Rogers 5G network, the largest in Canada.

Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. At launch, customers will be able to get the new iPhone and latest accessories for $0 down and 0% interest with Rogers device financing and accessory financing. They can also save on the overall cost of the phone with Upfront Edge.



Last month, Rogers announced customers can now enjoy over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, on Apple Music free for six months when signing up, available on select Rogers Infinite plans. The exclusive offer gives customers free access to Apple Music to enjoy across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, CarPlay, PC and Android devices.



Additionally, late last year Rogers introduced its personalized mobile retail experience, Rogers Pro On-the-Go, which brings the store to the customer’s door and is available to over 10 million Canadians at no extra cost. To keep customers and team members safe during COVID-19, Rogers Pro On-the-Go moved to a contactless model, and customers are loving the experience, rating it 9.5 out of 10.



For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com/ca.

About Rogers



Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

¹ Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

2 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/ iphone/cellular.

3iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash, water, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

4 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

5 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

6 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

7 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response.

8 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers