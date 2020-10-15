SageSure Launches New Line of Small Commercial Insurance Products for Coastal Businesses

#1 residential MGU in U.S. takes continuous capacity and product stability into commercial markets

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 -- SageSure, America's leading homeowners insurtech measured by premium and profitability, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new line of commercial insurance products in underserved coastal markets.



Launching in South Carolina followed by Florida, SageSure’s commercial product line, including businessowners policies (BOP), provides coverage for over 300 classes of businesses in six industry groups, such as office, retail and wholesale, restaurants, service and processing, habitational and real estate. With a strong emphasis on innovation-focused insurance and technology, SageSure consistently looks for ways to combine new and emerging technologies, such as an easy-to-use quoting interface and intuitive agent portal, with timely insurance products and top-quality service to move new commercial business from quote-to-bind in just five minutes.

“SageSure has been delivering competitive products with coastal capacity to the residential space for a decade and we’re ready to offer this same strength to small businesses with our commercial products,” said Terry McLean, CEO of SageSure. “Insurance in underserved areas is our specialty and 100 percent of our business is designed for challenged markets. We are serving areas where many insurance carriers simply won’t do business. It’s time for us to bring our stability to the commercial space.”

Using a sophisticated, propriety rating methodology, SageSure can now write commercial business within 1/10 of a mile from a primary shoreline, in most coastal areas. SageSure understands the unique needs of coastal businesses and supports flexible payment options and discounts for full-payment and early binding.

“We are excited to announce new BOP coverage, underwritten by A.M. Best A- rated SafePort Insurance Company, to independent agents in South Carolina and soon Florida,” said Victor dos Santos, president of commercial insurance for SageSure. “This launch is the culmination of a wonderful team effort between SageSure, SafePort, our agents and other partners.”

About SageSure

SageSure is an innovation-focused insurance and technology company specializing in challenged property markets. As the leading homeowners insurtech organization in the U.S. measured by premium and profitability, the company offers more than 40 competitively priced insurance products on behalf of its carrier partners, serving over 350,000 policyholders. SageSure partners with a growing network of insurance agents and brokers in 14 coastal states. Since its founding in 2005, SageSure has been modernizing property insurance through its market-leading online quoting and binding platform and its sophisticated modeling and scoring technology. SageSure has eight offices across the country, including Jersey City, Atlanta, Chicago, Tallahassee and Cincinnati. For more information, visit SageSure.com.