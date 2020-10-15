Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions in Lackawanna County Between Exits 194 and 206

Travel Advisory October 15, 2020

Dunmore – There will be lane restrictions on I-81 NB and SB between exits 194 (Clarks Summit/Turnpike) and 206 (Glenwood/Lennox) beginning Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 22 to allow for patching and sealing work to be completed. Work will take place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM daily.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.