Trend-Setter Mark Salerno: A Pioneer of Social Media Marketing for Canadian Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario real estate industry is a bustling playground — and without the proper dedication, it can be hard to succeed and sustain as a real estate leader long-term in this saturated industry. It takes good intentions, diligence, and perseverance to make a lasting impression when building a personal brand and brokerage — these are all accomplishments among Mark Salerno’s long list of accolades.



With over 15 years of experience in the industry as a real estate broker, Mark Salerno has pioneered the use of digital marketing strategies in the industry. Mark sees everything as an opportunity — even in 2007, when Facebook first started, he understood the importance of social media. His peers were using it for personal uses, but Mark saw Facebook as an opportunity to promote his listings online. Initially, his peers thought his approach to selling and marketing wasn’t a good idea. Little did they know that him diving into social media marketing so early allowed him to build his social media presence — in a way such that other realtors, brokerages, and professionals look up to him as a trendsetter. Fast forward 13 years later, Mark’s opportunity-seeking mindset inevitably brought him to using TikTok in late 2019 to promote his listings.

No one had been doing what Mark was doing, and this allowed him to discover every advantage social media possessed. He continues to do so today — diving into new social media advances and innovations that each platform offers. This doesn’t just set Mark apart from other brokerages and realtors in Canada, but has also allowed him to build a strong, authentic, and reliable online presence for his brand. On Instagram for instance, Mark offers maximum organic exposure for his listings — increasing his selling rate and decreasing the number of days a home sits on the market. One thing that sets him apart from the rest is that Mark never reposts luxury listings that aren’t his own, and only creates original content. Mark has recognized the value of investing in an in-house media and marketing team. And while there are a plethora of brokerages on social media, it was Salerno who led the charge for promoting listings in new ways. With his walk-through videos, Mark went from the typical way of introducing a listing to a more personable, yet virtual, way. Salerno was the first to do it, and many brokerages are following his lead on their accounts. This doesn’t mean they’ve plateaued, though; Mark and the Salerno team believe they’ve just scratched the surface on real estate content, and there’s so much opportunity that awaits them.

Mark’s DM’s, comments, and inbox aren’t just filled with listing inquiries — they’re also flooded with praise and industry questions seeking Salerno’s expertise and advice. People and industry professionals alike come to Mark Salerno, applauding his trendsetting methods of selling real estate. People come to him for advice because they’re impressed by the way he’s built his brand, and Mark is not one to shy away from helping others.

Among excelling in everything he does, being authentic is one of the drivers that keep him going. It always has been — from when he started selling on social media in his early 20s to where he is now at the age of 35, with a well-established brand and brokerage: Salerno Realty Inc . It’s not just about excelling in his field, but also about being a reliable source for anyone — whether it’s another realtor or a client. It’s about giving the utmost respect and being able to help anyone reaching out.

From the moment he opens his eyes in the morning he’s working — sacrificing time for the name of bettering the industry, and to take his business to the next level. He prides himself on his work and reputation, and people see the authenticity he brings to the table. They can see his 110% commitment present in his eyes, and that’s what compels them to keep coming back.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how big the commission check may be. Creating long-lasting relationships with clients, that trust him and the reputation he’s built over the years of hard work, means more than anything. With advice passed down by his late father, Mario Salerno, Mark strongly believes in doing everything with honesty and a pure heart. Salerno believes that if you’re honest, and show true care for the wellbeing of others, trust is the natural results — and this only grows.

