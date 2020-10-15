Clearbridge Mobile Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on the Annual Growth List —previously known as the Growth 500

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean's have included Clearbridge Mobile in the 32nd annual Growth List —previously known as the Growth 500— the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List 2020 winners are profiled in a special editorial package in the December issue of Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.



This is the third consecutive year Clearbridge Mobile has been included in the Growth List, a testament to the business's accelerated growth.

"Clearbridge Mobile is pleased to be once again included on the annual Growth List," says Clearbridge Mobile CEO, Deepak Chopra. "Each year we've been on this list has helped us solidify our status as a vital strategic digital partner for the world's top enterprises. As we've evolved as a company, we've placed greater significance on helping our clients beyond mobile - through our web development and cloud services, process transformation, and design thinking- to capitalize on the momentum of today's digital consumer. This mindset of continuing to expand our services to capitalize on emerging technologies so we can better understand the needs of our clients and their consumers will continue to be a catalyst for our company's growth in the coming years."

"Looking ahead, I see another strong year for Clearbridge. My goal is to continue building a diverse team, placing emphasis on skills development. Building on our current momentum, this will allow us to broaden our impact and further expand into the enterprise space across North America and abroad."

Clearbridge Mobile CTO, Sanjay Malhotra, adds, "With 5G, AI, and cloud technologies redefining the customer experience, these technologies will play a vital role in shaping the future business landscape. This puts Clearbridge in a unique position to continue to grow and showcase our expertise. Particularly, as businesses across various sectors are looking for a strategic partner to help them implement these technologies into their digital strategy."

Clearbridge Mobile ranked in the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail. It is also listed as a Top Canadian App Development Company by Clutch.co and has received accolades from The Webby Awards, W3, Creativity International Awards, and others.

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, healthier relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Bell Canada, TD Bank, Rogers Communications, and Tim Hortons, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help transform and drive your business forward.

About the Growth List

The Growth List 2020 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies is the most established, most credible, and most comprehensive celebration of entrepreneurial success in Canada. Produced by Canadian Business and celebrating its 32nd year in 2020, the Growth List 2020—previously known as the Growth 500—ranks the fastest-growing Canadian companies based on five-year revenue growth.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy, and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Contact:

Christine Tsang

christine.tsang@clearbridgemobile.com