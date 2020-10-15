U.S. News & World Report Names Fattmerchant the Best Credit Card Processing Company for the Second Consecutive Year

The payment technology company ranks No. 1 in two categories: Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020 and Best Credit Card Processing Companies for Established Businesses

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider, today announces its rank of first place on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020 and Best Credit Card Processing Companies for Established Businesses .



Fattmerchant earned a 360 Overall Rating of 4.1 out of 5 on the U.S. News & World Report list, achieving the highest score given and beating out Square, Inc. The payment technology company was also named “Best for Higher-Volume Businesses.” U.S. News 360 Reviews evaluated Fattmerchant’s transaction fees, pricing models, customer support, third-party integrations, hardware options, security features, ease-of-use, and more to determine its ranking.

“2020 has been a year of incredible growth for Fattmerchant. Our constant dedication to putting our merchants above all is what has continually propelled us forward as an industry leader,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “Receiving this recognition for a second year in a row is a huge honor and testament to all the hard work our team puts in for our merchants and partners.”

Fattmerchant launched two notable products within the last year, Contactless by Omni and Omni Connect. Contactless by Omni is an all-in-one suite of contactless payments solutions for established businesses, allowing them to meet the growing demand for no-touch payments and accept five different contactless payment methods through a single solution.

The company expanded beyond the direct-to-merchant space into software partnerships with the launch of Omni Connect. A first-of-its-kind managed payments platform, Omni Connect enables software companies to monetize and embed payments within their platform and create a seamless user experience. Fattmerchant’s well documented single API handles enrollment, payments and reporting needs for their partners. Omni Connect allows software companies to participate in the full payments experience in a matter of weeks without being experts in payments.

“Omni Connect’s impact has been nothing short of amazing for our partners,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “It has revolutionized the software industry by providing leading technology, talent and strategies to drive more opportunity for our partners in the form of revenue and platform adoption.”

The fintech experienced a three-year revenue growth of 1047% and has grown the staff by 24% since August 2019. Additionally, Fattmerchant has seen a 46% increase in overall payment processing volume since 2019 and a 61% increase in monthly active users.

In addition to the recognition in U.S. News & World Report, the company was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year and recognized in Forbes Fintech 50. Founder and CEO, Madhani was also recognized as one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40 honorees.

For more information on Fattmerchant, please visit www.fattmerchant.com .

About Fattmerchant:

Fattmerchant is a hyper-growth payment technology company featured in the top 5% of Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in America for two years running and in Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020 list. Fattmerchant serves its direct clients through Omni, an all-in-one payments platform that helps businesses from $1 million to $100 million in revenue process payments through all channels under a single interface. In addition, Fattmerchant's integrated payments API, Omni Connect, enables software companies to monetize payment streams directly within their own software platform.