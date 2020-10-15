Verizon to offer motorola one 5G UW with 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide capability

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The motorola one 5G UW promises ultra-fast speed and ultra-sharp photos, and customers will soon be able to experience both on the network with 5G built right. Verizon today confirmed that Motorola’s newest phone will be among the first Android-powered devices to support Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband1 and the newly announced 5G Nationwide, offering customers even more opportunity to experience the transformative power of 5G.



Availability for the motorola one 5G UW begins today, October 15. The speedy phone can deliver 5G Ultra Wideband at an affordable price of $22.91 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (retail price $549.99; 0% APR). Orders can be placed starting today at Verizonwireless.com and in the My Verizon app , enabling swift home delivery or easy curbside pickup at select Verizon locations.

5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide

At launch, motorola one 5G UW will connect to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, where available, allowing customers to quickly grab large work files with download speeds as high as 25x faster than 4G LTE2. 5G Ultra Wideband also opens the door for noticeably lower lag for better video streaming and improved mobile gaming experiences. The phone can also connect to Verizon’s newly announced 5G Nationwide network, covering over 200 million customers in more than 1,800 markets3.

A fast phone, inside and out

Built for speed inside and out, a 48-megapixel Quad camera takes beautiful pictures in every situation. The ultra-wide lens fits 4x more of the scene into the picture, and the depth sensor makes subjects pop in photos, so they're in focus more than the background. The macro camera with ring flash gets closer to the subject, so photos also look sharp and bright.

Paired with a Get More Unlimited plan that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ at no additional cost, motorola one 5G UW is an entertainment dream come true4. Its 6.7-inch CinemaVision HD+ display lets video shine from edge to edge, and the 90 Hz screen refresh allows for quick switching between apps and a fluid gaming experience. The long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery also includes TurboPower to charge the phone in minutes, so users can get back to playing their favorite shows or songs.

Where and when you can get the motorola one 5G UW

New and existing Verizon customers have great options to make motorola one 5G UW their next 5G-capable smartphone. Subscribe to a Do More, Play More or Get More Unlimited plan and customers can get up to $550 towards purchase with trade-in of a qualifying smartphone5. Discounts will be applied via 24 monthly billing credits.



Visit https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/motorola-one-5g-uw/ to order a motorola one 5G UW. Verizon customers can also simplify their purchase by ordering with home delivery or curbside pickup using the My Verizon app .

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Requires a 5G-capable device in the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.

2 The 25x faster speeds claim based on analysis by Ookla® of SpeedtestIntelligence® data median download speeds from Verizon 5G results compared to the median 4G LTE speeds of top U.S. carriers combined in Q1 and Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

3 5G Nationwide access requires capable device in 5G Nationwide coverage area.

4 Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+ inclusion requires Play More or Get More Unlimited plan. (Must enroll with Verizon by 02/28/21). Access content from each service separately. Add’l terms apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

5 $549.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited plan req’d. Less $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

