Tabula Rasa HealthCare and the American Pharmacists Association Launch Medication Safety Campaign

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, in collaboration with the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), today launched the campaign, “Medication Safety Starts with a Pharmacist,” aimed at educating consumers on the importance of medication safety, the risks of adverse drug events (ADEs), and the essential role of the pharmacist on the patient care team.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADEs contribute to more than 1 million emergency room visits and over 250,000 hospitalizations in the United States, many of which are preventable. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many unknowns, including the use of various repurposed treatments, and soon, new vaccines to combat COVID-19. Patients need to be aware of how these potential treatments may interact with their current medication regimens. Pharmacists are here to help keep patients safer, and healthier.

“We are excited to partner with the APhA to emphasize the importance of patient engagement for safer, healthier living,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. “Pharmacists are essential health care professionals with access to the clinical knowledge and novel technology to help patients personalize their medication regimens and mitigate adverse drug events.”

Pharmacists are among the most accessible clinical experts and are ready to help lead patient care teams. As essential healthcare workers, pharmacists have provided unwavering support despite COVID-19 and continue to play an integral role in promoting medication safety.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with TRHC to advocate for medication safety among patients and elevate pharmacists as integral members of the care team,” said Rafael Saenz, PharmD, Chief of Staff for APhA. “When patients partner with pharmacists to learn more about their medication regimen, they are taking greater control to better their overall health.”

To learn more about medication safety and how a pharmacist can help you take greater control of your medication safety, visit med-safety.org.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit: www.trhc.com.

About the American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them and their patients. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.



TRHC Media Contacts

Amanda Bednar

abednar@trhc.com

T: (856) 912-5714

TRHC Investor Contact

Frank Sparacino

fsparacino@trhc.com

T: (866) 648-2767 ﻿Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@trhc.com

T: (215) 870-0829

American Pharmacists Association Media Contact

Frank Fortin

ffortin@aphanet.org

T: (202) 223-7189 WE Communication

Bailey Watroba

Phone: 617.234.4110

Email: bwatroba@we-worldwide.com



