Dony Garment 3Ply FDA Cloth Face Mask Supplier to KSA, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though there are some parts of the world that are beginning to open after the long and much-dreaded quarantine. The centers for disease control and prevention and the world health organization are still advising people to wear antibacterial face masks that cover their mouth and nose is when they leave their homes.

There are different types of my face-masks available in the market, such as loose-fitting surgical masks or the industrial N95s. There are instances where people are using reusable cloth masks, bandannas, scarves, or any other fabric such as cotton, silk, and even linen to cover their faces. The main aim is to help reduce the number of particles and droplets of a person breathes in or spreads.

It is very important, especially for a business owner to prepare for the overall return to work. Businesses that are reopening would need a good selection of non-medical fees must and face coverings that their professional team can use while looking professional and being suited for the post-pandemic work phase.

Other than this, it is absolutely crucial for business owners to follow the latest guidelines provided by the authorities based on social distancing, and overall hygiene. Moreover, it is time to accept that the addition of masks to the uniform or any business culture is the new normal and that a constant supply of good quality masks is needed.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the European, American, and Middle East markets are facing a huge shortage in face-mask supplies which are causing disruption for businesses who want to reopen soon and buy masks for all their workers in order to maintain the new work protocols provided by the government. This is where Dony Mask Steps in with their premium antibacterial cloth mask that is washable and reusable. The Dony three-ply antibacterial mask has passed the stringent standards in the world to export to difficult markets such as Europe, Japan, and the USA.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including protective cloth face mask and medical clothing,” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. “At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”

The Dony Mask - A new, affordable mask is available to combat COVID-19 and it’s FDA certified and reusable up to sixty uses with an antibacterial rate of more than 99%:

1. Available in all the trending colors. 2. The fabric is very soft 3. The outer layer is water and splash resistant. 4. The elastic straps are super soft 5. Extremely comfortable to wear 6. Provides UV protection for the skin and mouth area 7. Always ready to use 8. Adjustable and flexible while providing an extremely professional look for workers and businesses.

The CDC recommends that people wear fabric masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These recommendations are important to saving lives and preventing the spread of not only COVID-19 but other viruses, too. The recommendations are based on science and DONY’s mask was fabricated based on this same science. DONY’s masks are also CE and TUV certified.

"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target" - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group

Considering the crisis situation, wearing a mask is how a person is giving back to the community by protecting oneself as well as society. Especially for businesses, the overall idea of providing their workers or employees with safe and secure masks is extremely crucial. Even if a shop owner wants to supply face masks to his or her community, it is imperative that they know where the masks are coming from since it is a matter of the utmost safety.

Dony Masks are certified all around the world which makes them the perfect product for all masks supplying solutions. Due to its certifications and outstanding features, it is very easy to place this trustworthy product in the market without any hesitation. As a business, one does not have to worry about selling forward a product that might harm the consumer in any way.

“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,” finished Pham.

Dony Garment always ensures the safety of its clients as a top priority.

The product includes:

three-ply protection which means that the fabric is water-resistant

a filter bowl

overall 99.9% antibacterial protection

It is supplied in a medical packaging which is always sterilized with E.O gas technology that is generally used for medical supplies. The E.O gas sterilization is extremely significant for this product because Ethylene oxide has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of holes and pathways to destroy viruses and bacteria. Because of this important property, it can be used on uniforms, medical devices as well as face-masks.

Through the use of gas sterilization in the final packaging, Dony Mask is a mask that is ready to wear directly from the packaging. There is no pre-washing or sterilization required because Dony Mask always ensures its good hygiene and zero virus or bacteria infection on the first use of their mask.

As a mask supplier, the quality proof is guaranteed for Dony Mask. It is an FDA certificate approved for safety criteria and has permission to export to the US market. Its C.E certificate for safety criteria gives it the allowance to export to the European markets as well. This makes Dony Mask the perfect companion because it is extremely comfortable, soft, thin, and light which is great as well as fashionable. Here is a video link about Dony Mask: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

The overall 3-D tailoring design in various colors with nose support helps the customer look good as well as be safe at the same time. The perfect fit and organic cotton ear loops do not strain the ears of the people who wear it and keep them comfortable all day. The material of the mask itself promotes ergonomic breathing which means that it has good air permeability and doesn’t cause glasses to fog.

Other than this it is extremely skin-friendly and non-irritating which makes it very easy to use in daily life. Without any hesitation, it is perfect for school, working places such as offices, factories, spas, travel places, workouts, etc.

“We did a search on Alibaba for cloth masks for a non-china product and we were impressed with the Dony Mask. I like Dony because they communicate and deliver the product on time, the type of pandemic will not leave soon and people need to live with this situation.

Vietnam companies have great potential because of China and US relationships in trade and tariffs and not as stable. This is a good reason, traders will look for alternative skill labor force like in Vietnam.” - Al Evan – CEO - Security Pro USA

Business owners have an opportunity to keep their employees and customers safe by buying the DONY mask during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still a top concern. Business owners can utilize these masks as a way to market their brand and company without spending a lot of money on an advertising campaign to say “we care”.

Regardless of how big or small a business is, ordering the DONY mask ensures safety. The mask is revolutionizing the PPE market without taking advantage of the customer or selling a fashion statement. The DONY mask answers a need during these unprecedented times, helping to enforce CDC guidelines and affording people and business owners to continue on with their day-to-day routines in an effortless manner.

As a company, Dony Garment’s commitment is very high product quality. If germs are found on the product they are ready to take full responsibility as they are making the commitment of offering 100% sterilized masks. They are providing fast and on-time delivery with high-quality products as well as offering a 100% money refund if at any point in time Dony Mask does not follow their own commitments.

Their main aim is to bring quality with trust and peace of mind for the businesses that they work with especially in these difficult and trying times.

The DONY mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy. Additionally, DONY has exclusive distribution in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, and UAE.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Contact Information:

Contact Person Name: Henry Pham - CEO

Company: Dony Garment

Email: quanganh@dony.vn

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Website: https://garment.dony.vn/





