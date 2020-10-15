CAMPUS ADVANTAGE AWARDED MANAGEMENT OF NEW BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Stateside Apartments Expected to Open in Fall 2021

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has been selected to manage Stateside -- a new, state-of-the-art, off-campus student housing property development located in Bellingham, Washington and opening in Fall 2021. Stateside is a 164-unit, 513-bed property being developed near Western Washington University (WWU) by leading Pacific Northwest developer, Spectrum Development Solutions.



Once completed, Stateside will provide an eco-friendly, imaginative, and people-centric approach to help residents get the most out of their student experience. The property will feature two buildings and will include a sky lounge, social lounge, study space, fitness room, bike and car parking, underground parking, community kitchen, courtyard, and 1,100 square feet of retail space. Unit options will include studios; two bedrooms, one bathroom; three bedrooms, two bathrooms; and four bedrooms, two bathrooms and will be highly amenitized to appeal to today’s student.



“We are very excited to bring our value-add, branding and property management expertise, as well as our operational excellence and training programs, to the future residents of Stateside,” said Pam West, Vice President of Operations at Campus Advantage. “We look forward to bringing this property to life and to not only provide a place to live but enhance the overall living experience for students at Western Washington University -- one that exceeds their expectations.”



Campus Advantage was selected to manage Stateside after providing two+ years of consulting services to the development team. Campus Advantage assisted with designing the amenity package and offerings to ensure the project appealed to the target student demographic and far-exceeded other housing options within the Bellingham market. The property’s location provides students with easy walking access to the WWU campus, restaurants, retail, and nightlife. Campus Advantage’s focus on the student experience will further entice students to live at Stateside.



Under Campus Advantage management, Stateside will benefit from student-focused experiences and programs that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes Campus Advantage’s Students First® experience program which is designed to ensure that students who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, assisted with the brand creation and will provide standard ongoing services including website hosting, search engine optimization, and search engine management, as well as integrated campaigns during the initial lease-up and ongoing management.





