Parliament pays tribute to Luther Rescova

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - National Assembly on Thursday held a minute silence in tribute to the then governor of the northern province of Uíge, Sérgio Luther Rescova, who died last week, victim of illness. ,

This was at the opening of the 4th Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the Parliament.

The tribute was also extended to the deceased ruling MPLA party’s  MP, Mendes Bartolomeu.

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim was born on May 16, 1980, in the municipality of Damba, province of Uíge.

Master in Legal and Political Sciences and graduated in Law from the Catholic University of Angola, he was a member of the National Assembly, since September 2017.

He also held the position of national secretary of the ruling MPLA party’s youth wing (JMPLA).

Between January 2, 2019 and May 26, 2020, he held the position of governor of the province of Luanda. From May 26, 2020 until the date of his death, he was provincial governor of Uíge  

Mendes Bartolomeu was a professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Agostinho Neto University, director of the School of the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA), having also stood out as a commentator in several media.  

Until his death, due to illness, in September, at the age of 54, as a MP he served as 2nd secretary of the 8th Specialised Works Commission and member of the Parliamentary Forum of the Great Lakes Region.  

Today's session, the opening of the 4th Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly, was marked by the State of the Nation Speech delivered by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

 

