Purewrist Releases New Charity-Branded Designs to Support New York City Metro COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Special edition bracelet will donate $5 to Invisible Hands for each charity branded Purewrist GOTM purchased. Proceeds will help support local communities during the COVID-19 crisis



The Company expands its GratitudeTM give back program, partnering with new charities to create innovative ways to receive donations and financial support

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purewrist , a provider of end-to-end contactless transaction solutions as a prepaid card program manager and wearable technology developer, today announced that it is expanding its GratitudeTM give back program to include new designs that donate $5 per unit to Invisible Hands, a charity that supports COVID-19 relief efforts in the New York City metro area.

Initially launching a new design with two unique colors in partnership with Invisible Hands , these special editions of the Purewrist GO contactless payment wearable will feature the charity’s logo in place of the standard Purewrist logo. The proceeds from the sales of the Invisible Hands Purewrist GO wearable will help this non-profit organization in its commitment to fighting food insecurity by delivering groceries and other essential items to populations vulnerable to COVID-19 in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Invisible Hands is thrilled to launch its partnership with Purewrist and to offer these special edition designs that proudly showcase our logo, drawing attention to our cause. Accessibility and ease of payment is always front of mind for us when serving vulnerable and disabled communities and the Purewrist GO delivers just that,” said Liam Elkind, co-founder of Invisible Hands. “We are excited to work with the Purewrist team to better support our communities and our volunteer base as they help us pull together and pull through.”

The availability of the Invisible Hands Purewrist GO comes just days before Pulling Together to Pull Through, a virtual event hosted by Invisible Hands on October 20 to honor the frontline workers and volunteers delivering good and services to those in-need during this crisis. The event will feature music and stories from Broadway actress Sophia Anne Caruso, National Youth Orchestra violinist Epongue Ekille, and trumpeter Jonathan Dely.

In New York City alone, over 2 million people have faced food insecurity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Purewrist, which is based in New York City, aims to give back to the communities that helped launch the company. Charity remains a core principle of the brand as the company’s standard Purewrist GO option gives back 10 percent of profits to cancer research and relief.

“Charity is incredibly important to us here at Purewrist. The co-founder Ari Gardiner and I have been impacted in different ways and through the Purewrist brand we’d like to continue paying it forward. This New York-centric charity offering focused on COVID-19 relief is the first of many options we hope to provide so our customers can choose who they want to donate to and which charity they want to support with their Purewrist GO purchase,” said Suresh Palliparambil, CEO of Purewrist. “We’re now calling upon other charities who would like to join our mission to collaborate with us as well. We’re all in this fight together, from cancer to COVID-19, we believe it is our duty to provide our customers with a simpler way to contribute.”

Purewrist plans to continue expanding its Gratitude program and is now looking to partner with even more charities that are interested in collaborating on charity branded Purewrist wearable offerings.

In addition to its charity, the Purewrist GO is aiming to help New Yorkers, New Jersians and Pennsylvanians gain access to more affordable contactless pay and smart mobility solutions. With just the tap of a wrist, the Purewrist GO, which retails for only $25 plus the pre-loaded amount of $10, $25, or $50, is allowing commuters to access subways and buses, pay for coffee and grab groceries without having to touch cash or a card again.

To learn more about Purewrist, visit its website at www.purewrist.com or watch this short video . To purchase a Purewrist GO and preload your bracelet, click here .

About Purewrist

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Purewrist is an innovative fintech platform and provider of end-to-end touchless transaction solutions as a prepaid debit card program manager, issuer, and wearable technology developer. Purewrist Contactless payment accounts are issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Inc. Purewrist’s wearable technology offers both full EMV security and interoperability for the banking, retailing, hospitality, event venue ticketing, access control and customer loyalty industries. To learn more, please visit our website: www.purewrist.com .

About Invisible Hands

Invisible Hands is a non-profit organization delivering groceries and other essential items to populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Powered by volunteers, the non-profit has completed thousands of contactless deliveries in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Invisible Hands is also committed to fighting food insecurity – a crisis that’s been exacerbated by COVID-19 - which is why the group is partnering with food pantries to ensure its neighbors can always have food on their plates. To learn more, please visit the website www.invisiblehandsdeliver.org

