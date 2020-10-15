CyCognito Named Winner of 2020 SINET 16 Innovator Awards

The SINET 16 is an annual list of the most innovative and compelling cybersecurity companies in the world

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in attack surface protection and digital risk protection, today announced it was named a winner of the 2020 SINET 16 Innovator Awards. The 16 winners are selected out of hundreds of applicants by a committee of more than 100 cybersecurity industry experts.



Companies are selected based on cumulative scoring associated with:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies’ ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership



“We’re excited to be recognized as offering one of the most innovative cyber security solutions in the market by one of the leading organizations in the cybersecurity community,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “We keep companies safe by allowing them to see their attack surface the way attackers do — identifying the attack vectors that offer the path of least resistance to corporate data and IT assets. We’re honored that SINET has validated our unique solution to defeat attackers while helping Global 2000 companies retain control over their ever-expanding IT ecosystems.”

The SINET organization is focused on building a global cybersecurity community to further business growth and effective security solutions. CyCognito and the other winners will present their products and solutions on stage at the annual SINET Showcase event on October 20th.

CyCognito and SINET invite CISOs to register for the SINET Showcase here .

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

