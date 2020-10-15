VERB Adds Market America | SHOP.COM to Growing Roster of Clients

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Market America, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, has begun adoption of verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship management and sales enablement platform, for its global network of entrepreneurs or distributors. Market America’s primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, provides consumers access to approximately 300 million products, including Market America’s exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.



Market America launched the verbCRM sales enablement platform at its annual Market America|SHOP.COM International Convention in September 2020, a three-day annual event attended by a virtual audience of tens of thousands of global independent distributors. We believe that verbCRM will enable Market America’s distributors to effectively engage customers by easily sharing product information and interactive video content directly with customers and through social media, adding the capability for sampling, and transforming the selling process into an interactive experience that allows distributors to monitor and act upon customer engagement. The verbCRM app was launched with a sampling feature using one of Market America’s best-selling products, the Isotonix® Daily Essentials Packets.

Through its UnFranchise® Business model, Market America allows its distributors (known as “UnFranchise® Owners”) to benefit from systemization, standardization, state-of-the-art management systems, merchandising and marketing tools, and growing visibility, with no franchise fees, minimal startup fees, no large monthly overhead and no territorial restrictions. We believe that verbCRM will serve as a selling resource to empower UnFranchise® Owners in acquiring new customers and strengthening relationships with existing ones.

“We are thrilled to add Market America to our growing roster of clients,” said Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB. “This also presents a significant opportunity to increase our user base and SaaS revenue by offering verbLIVE, our interactive video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar product, to their UnFranchise® Owners. We believe that Market America’s UnFranchise® Owners will benefit greatly from our video-based sales tools and viewer engagement analytics - especially in this period of COVID-related social distancing. Adoption and deployment of verbLIVE is quick and easy for clients already on the verbCRM platform.”

Marc Ashley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Market America Worldwide, said, “We are very excited about our partnership with VERB and using the verbCRM app for our thousands of independent distributors worldwide. We are planning to roll out the platform in Southeast Asia over the coming months. Trial-size marketing is an essential aspect of our customer acquisition model, and we believe VERB’s technology will support our distributors in growing sales for many of our product verticals and brands. We also look forward to evaluating how to leverage other VERB offerings, verbLIVE and verbLEARN, in further strengthening the selling capabilities and enhancing training of our distributors.”

About VERB



VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our belief that verbCRM will enable Market America’s distributors to effectively engage customers by easily sharing product information and interactive video content directly with customers and through social media; our belief that verbCRM will serve as a selling resource to empower UnFranchise® Owners in acquiring new customers and strengthening relationships with existing ones; the significant opportunity to increase our user base and SaaS revenue by offering verbLIVE to Market America’s UnFranchise® Owners; our expectation that Market America’s UnFranchise® Owners will benefit greatly from our video-based sales tools and viewer engagement analytics; Market America’s plan to roll out the platform in Southeast Asia over the coming months; Market America’s belief that VERB’s technology will support its distributors in growing sales for many of its product verticals and brands; and Market America’s expectation to evaluate how to leverage other VERB offerings, verbLIVE and verbLEARN, in further strengthening the selling capabilities and enhancing training of its distributors . These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our ability to successfully integrate SoloFire’s operations with our current operations; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.



