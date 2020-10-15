Ziosk Unveils Expanded Technology Suite to Strengthen In-Restaurant Experience for Restaurant Operators

New Ziosk Platform delivers one intuitive experience across multiple solutions with launch of Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk Mini, Ziosk Pro Server Tablet and Ziosk Tether

Company introduces No Risk COVID Relief Pricing Program to aid restaurant partners in their recovery



/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziosk , the industry leading technology platform for guest engagement for restaurants, today introduced the expanded Ziosk Platform, its suite of products to help restaurants improve operational efficiency, further facilitate safe and secure contactless payment, and grow the top and bottom line. Additionally, Ziosk launched its COVID Relief Pricing Program that will waive new restaurant partners’ monthly fees until its locations are allowed by local government to operate at 100% occupancy.

Ziosk, long known as the leader in tableside tablets, now provides one intuitive experience across multiple solutions. The omnichannel Ziosk Platform is powered by its enterprise grade software stack, and now features the following technology solutions:

Ziosk Virtual, a QR code web solution for personal devices that allows for contactless menu browsing, ordering and payment directly from the guest’s personal device. Ziosk Virtual is integrated directly into the Point of Sale, providing a seamless experience for both the guest and the restaurant. Ziosk Virtual is built for table service, fast casual and quick service restaurants.





Ziosk Mini , a smaller version of the Ziosk Original with a 60% smaller footprint, designed with upscale, polished casual, two-top tables and bar service in mind. With its reduced size, it still offers the benefits of guest facing menu browsing, ordering and contactless payments available on Ziosk Original.





Ziosk Pro , a handheld tablet for servers, allows for an expedited order and payment process, as well as contactless payment and card present transactions directly at the table. Ziosk Pro is ideal for curbside pickup and payment, line busting and tableside service, particularly in a patio or outdoor setting. It is built for table service, fast casual, and quick service restaurants. Ziosk Pro is in final beta testing and will be broadly available Q1 2021.





Ziosk Tether , a technology integration created for restaurants with existing Point of Sale Systems in place to process secure EMV, NFC and P2PE payments. With the liability shift from banks to restaurants, Ziosk Tether allows for upgraded payment security requirements to be met for those with legacy POS systems. Ziosk Tether can be used in fast casual and counter service environments, as well as table service restaurants.





Ziosk Original, the original tableside tablet for the restaurant industry. It is an 8" guest-facing tablet that provides browsing, ordering and payment functionality, along with loyalty/e-club sign up, games and entertainment, surveys, promotions and a customizable user experience. The Ziosk Original has proven to deliver a minimum of 300% ROI for its restaurant brands.



“Our mission is to help restaurants strengthen their operations through our expanded technology platform, and in this extremely challenging environment the experience of every guest is more important than ever,” stated Jack Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ziosk. “Safe and secure contactless ordering and payment is paramount to today’s consumer. While previously it was a requested convenience, today it is a demanded necessity for guests to feel comfortable dining out, particularly for a dine-in experience at the restaurant.”

Payment on the Ziosk Original is at record levels, with an average use rate of 92% for all dine-in transactions. This is an average increase of nearly 30% since the start of COVID. In order to help restaurants leverage Ziosk’s technology in this difficult environment, the Company is offering a COVID Relief Pricing Program that will waive the monthly service fee until local government mandates allow for 100% occupancy. The goal of the program is to bring much needed technology for a safe, contactless ordering and payments experience.

“Today’s restaurants are facing some of the hardest challenges the industry has seen and we are in a position to aid in the recovery by removing some of the financial burden on our restaurant partners,” added Jack Baum. “We firmly believe the need for contactless payments will be a mainstay in a post-COVID dining experience, and our priority is to help restaurants emerge from this time of crisis stronger than before.”

Added Chris Artinian, Board Member of Ted's Café Escondido: “As our restaurants have worked through the reopening phases, we have seen a sharp increase in the use of Ziosk by our guests, and it reaffirms Ziosk’s use as an aid to our servers, particularly as today’s guest prefers various levels of contactless ordering and payment. Ziosk continues to be an important partner to our business, our team members and to our guests.”

For additional information on the Ziosk Platform suite of technology, please visit www.ziosk.com .

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the leading technology platform for the restaurant industry that drives guest engagement for restaurants. The Ziosk Platform is an omnichannel suite of products that provide safe, secure, contactless dining experiences and data insights to grow a restaurant’s top and bottom line. Initially known for the Ziosk Original tableside tablet, the Ziosk Platform now includes Ziosk Virtual, Ziosk Pro Server Tablet, Ziosk Mini and Ziosk Tether, all designed to bring convenience, safety and operational efficiency to the restaurant floor. Ziosk is strengthening guest engagement and operational efficiencies across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com .