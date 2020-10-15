KIMOBY ranks 51st on Canadian Business’s Growth List 2020

Sales spike by 1,759% during the past five years

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimoby, a young Quebec technology company whose platform improves customer experiences by automating instant messaging communications, is making its first appearance on Canadian Business’s Growth List 2020, which celebrates the country’s fastest growing companies. Kimoby grabbed the 51st spot on the prestigious list, following a stunning 1,759% spike in revenues during the past five years.



“This milestone stems from a half-decade of hard work developing a solution that has a real impact on the day-to-day lives of businesses and their customers across North America,” said Alex Wojcik, vice-president of the company he founded in 2013 with his partner Ismael Meskin. “We are proud to be among such a prestigious group."

“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.”

Alex Wojcik and Ismael Meskin, who are both in their mid-twenties, already have nearly a decade’s worth of experience in tech entrepreneurship each. The instant messaging platform they developed offers businesses key productivity enhancing tools. These include the automated sending of reminders, appointment confirmations and a fast and secure mobile payment solution.

A solution adapted to help tackle COVID-19

Kimoby’s team of 25 people, which should rise to around 40 within the coming months, is driving efficiencies in a range of North American markets. These include car dealerships, bicycle stores, human resources services and health establishments. Indeed, Kimoby’s platform has quickly been adapted in recent months to provide public health officials new tools to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIUSSS du Center-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, for example, recently adopted the solution to send screening test results by text, to patients who tested negative.

“By automating certain tasks, Kimoby frees up human resources which can then focus on higher value-added areas,” says Ismael Meskin. “This is particularly important during current times of strained resources. People who are tested are also better served as the fact that they get their results faster means that they undergo less stress and anxiety.”

About Kimoby

Kimoby is a web communication platform founded in 2013, which helps companies maintain better relationships with their customers. The solution makes it possible to intelligently automate exchanges that occur between businesses and their customers via instant messaging, in order to enhance the customer experience. Kimoby is a great asset to North American customer service teams.

