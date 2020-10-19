myKaarma Collaborates with Axalta and Auto Dealer Body Shops for ProfitNet Management System Integration
New integration with ProfitNet, Axalta’s Collision Shop Management System, enables near-instantaneous communication between body shops and their customers
The integration of ProfitNet and myKaarma technologies is a game-changer for collision repair businesses,”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, a customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced their integration with ProfitNet, Axalta's Collision Shop Management System. ProfitNet streamlines shop operations improves business performance and enhances body shops' bottom line.
— Bob Kast, Product Manager of ProfitNet at Axalta
Body shops have unique challenges when it comes to collecting information from and communicating with customers, the referring dealer, and the insurance company. Traditionally, this information is collected and entered into multiple systems. However, by integrating with ProfitNet, customer and vehicle information flows from ProfitNet directly to myKaarma, enabling near-instantaneous communication with the customer. The integration of these systems includes automated welcome texts and self-activating mobile payment requests for the deductible amount, saving time by eliminating double entries. With body shop employees frequently on the move, the myKaarma mobile application gives these employees the ability to send and receive texts, photos, and videos from any location at any time.
"The ability to integrate myKaarma's powerful communication tools with ProfitNet saves us time by preventing double-entry of data," stated Steve Weisenberger, Director Collision and Glass with Luther Automotive." Our customers expect timely updates on the repair status of their vehicles. Depending on the availability of parts and complexity of the repair, these jobs can remain open much longer than a traditional Repair Order at a dealership. It's critical to easily provide a simple way to communicate with our customers from the very first time we see the vehicle until the car is repaired and the customer fully satisfied."
“We’re always looking for ways to simplify things for our customers. The integration of ProfitNet and myKaarma technologies is a game-changer for collision repair businesses; helping our dealerships save time while improving their ability to interact with their customers is more important now than ever before,” said Bob Kast, Product Manager of ProfitNet at Axalta.
Dealerships with body shops can contact myKaarma at collision@mykaarma.com
For more information about myKaarma and its products, visit http://mykaarma.com.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all.
With over $6.6 Billion in payments processed, 155 million text messages transmitted, and over 2.1 million videos recorded, customers have realized a 30% lift in RO dollars when using the latest solutions. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting.
About Axalta:
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades, and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems, and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.
About ProfitNet:
ProfitNet is Axalta’s Collision Shop Management System designed to assist body shops with productivity and profitability. ProfitNet gives businesses the power to streamline operations, improve performance, and enhance their bottom line. ProfitNet’s technology can be used with businesses of all sizes to help track scheduling, consolidate reporting, and seamlessly integrate all data across multiple shops.
