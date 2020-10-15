Psychedelic Drugs Offering New Hope for Treatment of Debilitating Disorders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — Cybin Corp. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Forecast in Psychedelic Therapeutics,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/rcMI5

Compelling evidence of the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic drugs appears in multiple scientific studies. Several clinical trials are underway in the United States and worldwide to investigate the therapeutic effects of psilocybin, the active component in the fungi known colloquially as "magic mushrooms." There is new hope for treating such debilitating disorders as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and addiction. With more than $6.8 billion on the line by 2027, companies at the vanguard of the psychedelic therapeutic drug market could reap enormous benefits in the coming years.

Some of these companies, such as Cybin Corp., which focuses on drug development and unique delivery mechanisms, are targeting areas that have been particularly underserved in the past decade. Those areas encompass life-disrupting psychiatric and neurological conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD), addictions, and other mental illnesses. A pioneer in the psychedelic sector, CYBIN is working toward becoming the first life sciences company to bring a psilocybin drug targeting MDD to market.

About Cybin Corp.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships. For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Cybin are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/Cybin

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork



