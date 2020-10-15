DEADLINE APPROACHING: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Genius Brands International, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $200,000 of the October 19th Deadline in Its Class Action Against the Company and Chief Executive Officer Andy Heyward – GNUS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius”) (NASDAQ: GNUS) and Chief Executive Officer Andy Heyward (collectively, “Defendants”). If you purchased Genius securities between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and lost more than $200,000 on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Genius is a multimedia company that licenses entertainment content for children.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Genius’s Rainbow Rangers intellectual property, the Kartoon Channel! app that Genius launched in June of 2020, as well as its joint venture relating to intellectual property associated with Marvel creator Stan Lee.

On July 6, 2020, after Genius announced the creation of a joint venture with POW! Entertainment regarding the intellectual property Stan Lee created following his tenure at Marvel Entertainment, Genius’s share price declined over 25% to close at $2.66 per share.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Genius securities between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020, and have lost more than $200,000 on your investment, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 19, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Ohio, and Virginia.

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com