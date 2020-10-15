Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Development Agreement for Gold-Backed CryptoCurrency Coin In Final Stages of Negotiations

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company is in the final stages of negotiating the terms of a development agreement with a digital assets and crypto wallet creator to produce a gold-backed cryptocurrency coin. AABB is in advanced discussions with the developer to plan the design, implementation and milestone events schedule for the gold-backed crypto coin prior to initiating the development process. Viewed as a revenue diversification project to create liquidity and monetize gold production, the Company is excited to release further details of the gold-backed crypto coin project in the coming weeks after the agreement is completed.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

