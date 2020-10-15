Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (877) 407-9716. International callers should dial (201) 493-6779.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call, and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering the passcode 13707113.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq: VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact centre applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926; hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Santina Stankevich (201) 407-8474; santina.stankevich@vonage.com

