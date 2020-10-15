Congressional Delegation, Treasurer Magaziner, to Join DEM in Kicking Off $5.2 Million Improvements Project at Galilee

PROVIDENCE – All four members of the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will join Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Janet Coit in launching a $5.2 million project to make much-needed improvements at the Port of Galilee. The work will center on the North Bulkhead section of the state port where heavy-duty commercial fishing piers will be demolished and replaced, bulkhead asphalt repaired, and electrical supply upgraded. Slightly more than $3.5 million in Rhode Island Capital Plan funds, secured by DEM and authorized by the Office of Management and Budget, and a $1.7 million US Economic Development Administration grant secured by the Congressional Delegation will capitalize the project.

WHO:

DEM Director Janet Coit US Senator Jack Reed US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse US Congressman Jim Langevin US Congressman David Cicilline Treasurer Seth Magaziner Representatives of the commercial fishing industry

WHAT:

Launch of $5.2 million rehabilitation project in the North Bulkhead section of the Port of Galilee. Around 200 commercial fishermen landed 48 million pounds of seafood at Galilee in 2019 with a value of $66 million. The seafood and fisheries industry supports 4,300 jobs across all economic sectors and provides nearly $420 million in economic impact, according to a 2017 study conducted by the University of Rhode Island for the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation.

WHEN:

1 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 – rain or shine

WHERE:

RI Engine Co. Inc., 79 State Street, Narragansett, RI 02882

COVID:

Although this will be an outdoor event, DEM will be enforcing state COVID precautions regarding mask wearing and physical distancing. Please wear your mask!