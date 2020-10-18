SUSTAINABLE CLOTHING BRAND RETURNING YOU TO YOUR WILD ROOTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are Wild Ivy the label - a clothing company committed to creating:
● Unique pieces designed and made ethically in Barcelona
● Limited collections with sustainable fabrics
● Timeless, high-quality clothing that last para Siempre* (for a lifetime)
First collection launching 1st November 2020, Barcelona, Spain
Feminine fashion frontiers Claudia and Ivette are asking women to return to their roots - back to their home. After two years of careful development from their home in Barcelona, the pair now create and produce luxury, timeless pieces designed to last a lifetime but not at the cost of the planet.
“Imagine buying all your clothes from only one brand, who would you choose?”
The answer to this question is the reason Wild Ivy the label was born. Taking a leaf out of their grandmother's book Wild Ivy the label is asking us to step back and look at what we need in our wardrobes - the essentials. By incorporating versatile and high-quality clothing designed to flatter all types of feminine figures, the answer is clear - that less really is more, especially when less is luxury.
In such a fast-paced world we rarely get the chance to slow down and return to ourselves. Wild Ivy the label is part of the slow fashion movement using sustainable and organic materials to encourage more ethical consumption. By slowing down the process, the pieces they create are made with care and intention resulting in limited and exclusive lines, where attention to detail does not begin and end with the stitches made in their European sourced fabric. By keeping manufacturing close to home they are able to oversee the entire process ensuring safe working conditions for all of their workers.
Taking their inspiration from the natural world Wild Ivy the label believe in their responsibility to give something back.
"This is why we are committed to donating 1% of our sales to reliable NGO’s who are working for a better world."
As a brand, they hope to empower consumers by asking them to choose which cause they would like their 1% donation to go to - environmental organisations or organisations around the world protecting women from domestic violence.
Wild Ivy the label is a sustainable Barcelona-based fashion company creating high-quality clothing designed to last a lifetime.
Please follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/wildivythelabel/
Claudia Cherigny
Wild Ivy the label
hi@wildivythelabel.com