GridGain Announces Keynote Speakers and Pre-Conference Training Day for In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 Virtual Worldwide Conference

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced the keynote speakers for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference, taking place October 28-29, 2020. Experts from Dell, IBM, M&T Bank, MemVerge, Oracle, GridGain and ScaleOut Software will discuss the latest technologies and best practices for in-memory computing. GridGain also announced the addition of a pre-conference training day on October 27, 2020, where attendees can get hands-on, technical training from experts from Apache Ignite and ScaleOut Software. The conference and the pre-conference training day are free to attend, but attendees must register for a complimentary In-Memory Computing Summit pass .



Organized by GridGain Systems, the 2020 Summit is a virtual technical conference for the worldwide community. Attendees will hear speakers discuss the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions and their role in powering digital transformation. The In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 will feature sessions tailored to the conference tracks of Architecture/Design, Hardware, New Capabilities, Streaming Data and Tales from the Trenches.

Keynote Speakers

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Alliances, GridGain Systems – “The Future of In-Memory Computing”

In-memory computing has rapidly evolved from niche technology used by a small number of companies in a limited number of industries to an emerging mainstream solution being adopted by a broad range of companies across nearly all industries. Digital transformation is driving this rapid adoption, with both software and hardware technologies rapidly evolving in response. This keynote will discuss how in-memory computing got to where it is today, how today’s trends will impact the future, and which emerging opportunities will drive the accelerating adoption of in-memory computing solutions.

Shyamkumar Iyer, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Dell Office of CTO, Dell – “Introducing Smart Data Acceleration Interface (SDXI)”

Software-based memory-to-memory data movement is common, but it takes valuable cycles away from application performance. At the same time, offload DMA engines are vendor-specific and may lack capabilities around virtualization and user-space access. This talk will focus on how Smart Data Acceleration Interface (SDXI), a newly formed SNIA Technical Work Group, is working to bring an extensible, virtualizable, forward-compatible memory-to-memory data movement and acceleration interface specification.

William Bain, Founder & CEO, ScaleOut Software – “The Power of In-Memory Computing: From Supercomputing to Stream Processing”

This keynote traces the emergence of in-memory computing from its roots in parallel supercomputing in the 1980s to current cloud-based deployments. Bain will explain how the underlying concept of throughput scaling was recognized and then consistently employed to offer applications essential performance breakthroughs to meet the needs of their users. With its ability to efficiently manage fast-changing data, seamlessly scale to handle huge workloads, and perform data-parallel analytics, in-memory computing offers important capabilities that can be applied in diverse applications, including e-commerce, financial services, and stream processing.

Thursday, October 29, 2020



Charles Fan, Co-founder and CEO, MemVerge – “The Big Memory Movement”

In-memory computing was invented a decade ago to process real-time data typically ranging to hundreds of gigabytes of data per server. Today, the size of real-time data has been growing exponentially. Real-time applications now need to provide instantaneous response after working on many terabytes of data. That’s where traditional DRAM infrastructure is breaking down. This keynote will introduce the world’s first Big Memory Computing (IDC) software, Memory Machine, which virtualizes DRAM and PMEM and creates a pool of software defined memory. Memory Machine delivers bigger memory at lower cost and DRAM-speed, without changing the applications. Memory Machine also performs persistence-on-demand with its patent-pending ZeroIO™ Snapshot technology, transforming volatile memory into a highly available memory tier.

Mythili Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer at IBM, and Sean Ashley

Assistant Vice President, Consumer Business and Digital Technology, M&T Bank – “Real World Transformation with Digital Integration Hub”

Clients in many industries such as financial services are undertaking transformation and modernization initiatives in order to leverage concepts such as hybrid cloud to deliver new functionality faster and with more agility. In many cases, clients have core transactional and batch systems of record that are essential to the operations of the business, and in industries such as banking and financial markets, insurance, large retail and government, many of these systems run on the IBM Z Mainframe. This session will focus on how Z Digital Integration Hubs can be used to enable effective interaction between core systems and cloud platforms without the disruptive aspects of migration or large scale data movement. Venkatakrishnan will discuss the overall approach, architecture, and use cases, while Ashley will share how M&T Bank believes a Z Digital Integration Hub will help to underpin an efficient and real-time event-based information flow.

Tirthankar Lahiri, Vice President, Data and In-Memory Technologies, Oracle – “Database In-Memory: Powering the Future of Enterprise Applications”

In-memory computing is more than simply about speed. It enables a fundamental transformation in business processes – just as air travel enabled more than just the ability to travel faster: It enabled a completely new global economy, reshaped politics, and transformed society. In his keynote, Lahiri will share how Oracle's Database In-Memory option similarly enables not just faster analytics, but a fundamental rethinking and drastic simplification of the traditional analytic platform that will help power a new category of enterprise architectures, with significant reduction in cost and complexity, while providing unmatched performance for both transactional and analytic workloads.

Pre-Conference Training Day

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Apache Ignite Training Presented by GridGain – 8:30-12:30 PM PDT

Session 1 - “Setting Up Apache Ignite Management and Monitoring Solution With GridGain Control Center,” This complimentary, instructor-led training is for those wondering how to monitor and manage Apache Ignite (or GridGain) clusters in production: what the most important metrics are, how to set up alerting or troubleshoot performance when the cluster is under the production load, and how to do cluster backups. In this hands-on session, attendees will set-up a management and monitoring solution based on GridGain Control Center, an enterprise-grade tool for Ignite deployments.

Session 2 – “How to Start with Apache Ignite as a Database”

ScaleOut Software Training – 1:00-5:00 PM PDT

“How to Use Real-Time Digital Twins to Track a Million Data Sources”

This free training session provides an in-depth look at a new, object-oriented software technique for stream-processing called real-time digital twins, which are used to track the state of large numbers of data sources, such as IoT devices, vehicles, or even e-commerce shoppers. Unlike conventional pipelined techniques, real-time digital twins incorporate dynamic context about each data source in the analysis of incoming messages. They allow an application to develop a significantly deeper understanding about the data source so that it can take more effective action. Using an underlying in-memory computing platform, they also enable real-time, data-parallel analytics that surfaces emerging issues and maximizes situational awareness.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available . Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers. Current sponsors include:

Platinum – GridGain, IBM, MemVerge/Intel, Oracle

Gold – ScaleOut Software

Bronze – CJ Olivenetworks, Tech Mahindra

Association – Apache Software Foundation, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. Follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.