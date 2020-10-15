Energy And Water Development Corp. (OTC:EAWD) Announces Its New Branch in Hamburg, Germany

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, FL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Energy & Water Development Corp. (OTC: EAWD) ("EAWD" or the "Company") announces its official registration of a new branch of the corporation in Hamburg, Germany. As a country of technology and industrial production, Germany offers to EAWD access to innovative and state of the art water and energy technologies and know-how. In 2011, The European Commission awarded Hamburg the title "European Green Capital", making it the second European city after Stockholm that was permitted to use this title.



"The new location in Germany would allow the corporation to expand capacity for assembling manufacturing, customer support, engineering, sales and services and leadership functions across the entity. The workshop in Hamburg enables EAWD to showcase its state-of-the-art solutions and products to potential and existing clients and contributes to the general understanding of the added value using self-sufficient power supplied water generation solutions,” Ralph Hofmeier, CEO of EAWD stated.

Demand for water generation, processes and services remains strong around the world. Preventive hygiene remains the first individual action in the fight against the spread of the virus COVID-19. Consequently, the WASH sector (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) remains a key sector in limiting the spread of the virus, into vulnerable communities and in reducing its transmission in the zones housing affected people.

In most developing nations, the required rapid improvement of the economy and increasing population play a vital role in the demand for water for industrial and domestic use. In developed countries, the growth of the water market is just as promising as that in emerging economies. Energy and Water Development Corp features industry-leading self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation systems (e-AWGs) an innovative, fully integrated and scalable water supply solution.

About Energy and Water Development Corporation

Energy and Water Development Corporation is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com We invite you to visit our site or contact us for more information about our innovative water and energy generation systems such as the Self Sufficient Energy supplied Atmosphere Water Generation System.

