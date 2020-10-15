Rubius Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Supporting its Lead Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic™ that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response.



“At SITC, we plan to present preclinical data supporting our lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, demonstrating that RTX-240 promotes T cell and NK cell activation and expansion in vitro and in vivo,” said Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “We are continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors, and we have a cleared Investigational New Drug application for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia for which we are actively recruiting patients.”

All posters will be made available at the beginning of the virtual meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET and throughout the poster presentation sessions:

Abstract Title: RTX-240, an Allogeneic Engineered Red Blood Cell Expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, Promotes NK Cell Functionality In Vitro and In Vivo

Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Session Dates and Times: November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Poster Number: 703

About RTX-240

RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic™ that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response. RTX-240 simultaneously presents hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory 4-1BB ligand (4-1BBL) and the trans-presented cytokine interleukin-15 (IL-15TP) in their native forms on the cell surface to activate and expand NK and T cells. 4-1BBL is a costimulatory molecule that can drive T and NK cell proliferation and activation and interferon gamma (IFNγ) production. IL-15 is a cytokine that bridges innate and adaptive immunity by promoting NK and T cell proliferation and NK cell cytotoxicity. IL-15TP is a fusion of IL-15 and IL-15 receptor alpha.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics’ manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the, our expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of our Red Cell Therapeutics, including RTX-240 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors or acute myeloid leukemia and our strategy, business plans and focus, including our plans to present preclinical data at the SITC 35th Annual Meeting. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the development of our Red Cell Therapeutic product candidates and their therapeutic potential and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investors

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 949-5296

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com

Media

Marissa Hanify

Director, Corporate Communications

marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick

1AB

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com