Riverside Health System Partners with VisitPay to Personalize Patient Billing Experience

Eastern Virginia health system sets new standard for care, incorporating financial support as a key pillar of the overall patient experience

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitPay , the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced it is partnering with Riverside Health System, eastern Virginia’s premier health provider, to offer patients an enhanced billing experience. VisitPay’s digital patient platform will provide Riverside staff and patients with the tools needed to confidently navigate their billing needs, ensuring that every patient feels supported throughout the entirety of their healthcare experience.



Riverside’s partnership with VisitPay signals a heightened standard for patient care—one that combines clinical and financial support. By leveraging VisitPay’s solution, Riverside patients will benefit from the platform’s consolidated billing system, price transparency, flexible budget options and tailored communication preferences. As a result, patients will be equipped with new tools to help them better understand and act on their medical bills.

“Riverside is committed to providing patients with high-quality support throughout the entirety of their healthcare experience,” said W. William Austin Jr., senior vice president and the chief financial officer of Riverside Health System. “We want to make sure our patients feel the same level of support when making financial decisions as they do when receiving care. Our partnership with VisitPay is the next step towards empowering our patients to make the financial decisions that are right for them.”

When confronted with a large medical expense, over a third of Americans are only able to pay a maximum amount of $100 or less each month.1 With this in mind, VisitPay designed its solution with flexibility at the forefront to alleviate the financial stress often related to receiving care. With VisitPay, patients are able to browse payment options that fit their individual budgets, experiencing new flexibility around payment duration, amount and rate.

”Financial complexities often bar a patient’s ability to seek care, and the uncertainties of today’s health policies and coverage have exacerbated these hurdles,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO and co-founder of VisitPay. “We look forward to partnering with Riverside as they further break down barriers to care by providing patients with the financial compassion they deserve.”

This partnership exemplifies a joint commitment in creating an overall better healthcare experience for users and is the latest in a series of innovations introduced by Riverside over the years that sets the bar for the entire industry in defining the comprehensive, end-to-end healthcare experience.

1 Based on The 2020 VisitPay Report

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership, and news.

About Riverside Health System

Riverside Health System is an integrated network touching 2 million lives annually. Serving Eastern Virginia since 1915, Riverside offers a variety of services and programs in the areas of prevention, primary care, diagnostics, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, aging-related services, rehabilitation, medical education, home care and hospice. Riverside currently operates five acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital, in addition to a physical rehabilitation hospital and Critical Illness Recovery Hospital in partnership with Select Medical. Riverside Medical Group has more than 650 providers across a broad spectrum of specialties in over 100 practices. Riverside Lifelong Health operates nine nursing home facilities and three vibrant continuing care retirement communities, wellness centers and strong Home Health and Hospice agencies. In addition to these health care services; Riverside operates the College of Health Careers and four medical residency programs. The company employs more than 9,500 team members and operates in an 8,000-square-mile service area throughout Eastern Virginia. For more information on Riverside, please visit www.riversideonline.com.

