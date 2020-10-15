iBio Announces Appointment of Dr. Alexandra Kropotova to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- - Senior Biopharm Executive with 20 Years of Immuno-Inflammatory Disease Therapeutic Experience -



To be Appointed to the Board's New Science & Technology Committee

BRYAN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexandra Kropotova to its Board of Directors, effective as of October 14, 2020. Dr. Kropotova has also been appointed as a member of iBio’s new Science & Technology Committee, which shall be chaired by Dr. Philip Russell.

Dr. Kropotova is a biopharmaceutical executive with expertise in all phases of global clinical development, translational medicine and medical affairs. Since 2016, she has served as Vice President, Global Specialty R&D, Respiratory & Inflammation Therapeutic Area at Teva Pharmaceuticals (TASE:TEVA), where she leads the design and execution of global clinical development programs, the majority of which are biologic candidates for pulmonary, chronic inflammatory or autoimmune indications.

Prior to joining Teva, Dr. Kropotova served in various roles at Sanofi (EPA:SAN), including Vice President, Strategy & Strategic Planning Head, North American Medical Affairs; Associate Vice President and subsequently Vice President, Immuno-Inflammation, Global R&D; and Senior Medical Director, Respiratory, Allergy & Anti-Infectives. Prior to joining Sanofi, she served in various roles at Pfizer Inc., most recently as Director & Head of Global Clinical Respiratory and Analgesics. Dr. Kropotova received her Master of Business Administration Degree from Ohio University Graduate School of Business, Athens, Ohio; and her Medical Degree in Internal Medicine from the Vladivostok State Medical University, Vladivostok, Russia.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kropotova to our Board and value her vast biologics development experience across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Her strategic portfolio planning insights should be an invaluable asset to iBio’s Science & Technology Committee as we continue to expand our biopharmaceutical development activities in pulmonology, oncology, and fibrotic diseases.”

Dr. Kropotova commented, “I am greatly honored by the vote of confidence. I have the commitment to work tirelessly with the iBio Board, bringing my diverse background and passion to make smart decisions in strategic planning and be street-wise in our actions."

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for COVID-19 disease. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Dr. Kropotova. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the contribution of Dr. Kropotova to the Board and to iBio’s Science & Technology Committee, the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, including its COVID-19 vaccines, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to its ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, its ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, competition, its ability to retain its key employees or maintain its NYSE American listing, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

