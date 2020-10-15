Wesdome Announces 2020 Third Quarter Production of 20,008 Ounces of Gold Produced

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its gold production results for the third quarter of 2020 (“Q3”). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Production in the third quarter of 20,008 ounces was lower than the previous quarter due to annual planned mill maintenance from May deferred to August, and the upgrade of the hoist control system affecting the productivity of the Eagle River mine. Year to date production of 70,272 ounces leaves us well positioned to achieve our full year guidance range of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces.”

Operations at the Eagle River Complex have continued in the third quarter with several measures in place to facilitate enhanced physical distancing to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are now operating a total of five diamond drills, four underground and one on surface. Mishi open pit operations resumed during the quarter as planned.

Amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2020 2019 Variance

% +/(-) 2020 2019 Variance

% +/(-) Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 44,667 39,453 5,214 13 % 142,890 99,148 43,742 44 % Mishi 11,533 204 11,329 5553 % 36,301 37,297 -996 (3 %) 56,200 39,657 16,543 42 % 179,191 136,445 42,746 31 % Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 13.8 23.4 (9.6 ) (41 %) 15.1 21.9 (6.7 ) (31 %) Mishi 2.5 2.8 (0.3 ) (9 %) 2.7 2.6 0.0 0 % Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 19,319 28,894 -9,575 (33 %) 67,893 67,723 170 0 % Mishi 689 15 674 4493 % 2,379 2,633 -254 (10 %) Total Gold Production 20,008 28,910 -8,902 (31 %) 70,272 70,356 -84 (0 %) Production sold (ounces) 21,700 23,450 -1,750 (7 %) 71,340 66,323 5,017 8 % Revenue from gold sales ($ millions) $55.0 $45.9 $9.1 20 % $167.0 $120.6 $46.4 38 % Average realized price per ounce 2 $2,532 $1,957 575 29 % $2,341 $1,819 522 29 %

Notes:

Operating numbers may not add due to rounding. Average realized price per ounce is a non-IFRS performance measure and is calculated by dividing the revenue from gold sales by the number of ounces sold for a given period.

At Kiena, the Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) is ongoing and on track to be completed by H1 2021.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

