WPD Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Chief Medical Officer to Lead Phase I and II Clinic Trials

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Marek Sipowicz MD PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of the Company. Marek brings over 20 years’ experience in clinical operations and clinical research to WPD and will be invaluable as the Company continues to plan for Phase I and II clinic trials for a number of drug candidates in its portfolio. Marek is an exceptionally well-regarded executive within the pharmaceuticals industry and will be instrumental in leading and managing WPD’s clinic research efforts in Poland.



Marek has over 20 years of experience in clinical research in oncology (haematology and solid tumours), neuropsychiatry, diabetes and cardiovascular fields. He brings international expert knowledge and experience in clinical operations. During his career, Marek has been responsible for launching and managing global phase I - IV clinical studies, including large scale morbid-mortality trials. Previously to WPD, Marek spent over 20 years in Director level roles at Servier, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in France. During his time at Servier, Marek served as Director, Clinical Operations (Oncology) in France, and Director, Clinical Research in Australia. Marek was trained as an OBGYN in Poland and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, US.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD Pharmaceuticals commented, “We are excited to welcome Marek Sipowicz as our Chief Medical Officer, as he will be a tremendous asset to our team. Marek’s extensive experience and expertise in Clinical Research and operations is extremely important for us as we move towards clinic trials across a number of drug candidates in the portfolio. Marek brings significant international pharmaceuticals experience that will help WPD continue to evolve and grow with our global license partners.”

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

On Behalf of the Board

‘Mariusz Olejniczak’

Mariusz Olejniczak

CEO, WDP Pharmaceuticals

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@wpdpharmaceuticals.com

Tel: 604-428-7050

Web: www.wpdpharmaceuticals.com

Cautionary Statements:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that contemplate activities, events or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that we can access the remainder of our NCRD grants and that WPD’s drugs could be developed into novel treatments for cancer. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations based on information currently available to management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Factors which may prevent the forward looking statement from being realized is that competitors or others may successfully challenge a granted patent and the patent could be rendered void; that we are unable to raise sufficient funding for our research; that we may not meet the requirements to receive the grants awarded; that our drugs don’t provide positive treatment, or if they do, the side effects are damaging; competitors may develop better or cheaper drugs; and we may be unable to obtain regulatory approval for any drugs we develop. Readers should refer to the risk disclosure included from time-to-time in the documents the Company files on SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, they should not be relied upon and there can be no assurance that any of them will prove to be accurate. Finally, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.