Telecommunication minister stresses importance of mobile phone factory

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media Manuel Homem considered Wednesday the inauguration of the mobile phone assembly factory in Angola crucial for the sector. ,

Manuel Homem was speaking to the press after the inauguration by the president João Lourenço of the factory unit at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) in Luanda that will produce in a first phase 3,000 mobile phones a year.

Manuel Homem said the infrastructure will reflect the prices of the mobile phones, tablets and computers in the country.

The President also unveiled agricultural tractor assembly factory, the first of its kind in the country.

In turn, the minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, António Francisco de Assis, highlighted the importance of investment, stressing that the initiative will boost national agricultural production and contribute to the increase in production in the field.

“We are before an assembled equipment that will contribute to diversification of the economy”, he said.

Ivan do Prado, Secretary of State for Industry, said that the objective of these investments is to raise the level of economic and social growth in Angola, to reduce dependence on oil, the country's main export product.

He said that efforts are focused on creation of conditions to attract new investments for the productive sector.

With the capacity to produce 3,000 unities a year, the tractors assembly factory is a result of a USD 65 million Angola-United Arab Emirates (EAU) agreement.

The factory, the first of its kind in the country, started operating in the first half this year, with 80% of its workforce Angolans.

The factory was jointly implemented by Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) and the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Economy and Planning, and collaboration of the multinational company Massey Ferguson, specialised in manufacture of agricultural tractors.

The United Arab Emirates (EAU) was represented at inauguration ceremony by Sheik do Dubai, Ahmed Dalmoor Al Maktoum.