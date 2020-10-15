Head of State arrives at Parliament to speak to Nation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan president of the Republic João Lourenço has just arrived at the National Assembly (AN) to participate in the Plenary Meeting for the Opening of the new Parliamentary Year, during which he will deliver a State-of-the-Nation Speech.,

The Message to the country on the State of the Nation is an imperative of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, in force since 2010.

This is the fourth time that João Lourenço addresses the Angolan people, from the Parliament, to take stock of the governance and talk about the policies on the solution to the country's main problems.

Upon arrival at the Parliament, the President of the Republic was received with military honors, before being taken to the plenary room.

According to the official programme of the ceremony, to which ANGOP had access, the Solemn Plenary Opening Meeting of the 4th Legislative Session of the IV Legislature begins with the National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the heroes who have fallen for independence of Angola.

National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, present the welcome message , which is expected to highlight the achievements of the last Parliamentary Year (2019-2020) and the prospects for what starts today.

Soon after, it will be the highlight of the ceremony: the Message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, on the State of the Nation.